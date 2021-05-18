Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority adds 2 electric buses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) leaders said the Authority has added two new electric buses into its fleet.
The agency received $1,500,000 from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) after successfully applying for the low emission, no emission grant in 2018.
The funds were used to purchase two 35-foot battery electric buses, as well as specialized training, dual depot charger and charging infrastructure. BJCTA purchased the vehicles from New Flyer North America located in Anniston, Alabama.
“We are excited to introduce the first of what may be more electric vehicles to be added to our fleet in the future. These buses are better for the environment and more efficient,” said BJCTA CEO Frank T. Martin.
You can expect to see the electric buses on routes prior to the fall of 2021.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.