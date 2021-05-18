Amazon fulfillment center, more than 500 jobs soon on the way to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A very familiar business is coming to Huntsville and it’s bringing in about 500 jobs with it.
Officials with Amazon announced today it’s building a fulfillment center in the Huntsville metro area, close to Limestone County.
Limestone County Chairman Collin Daily confirmed the news to WAFF 48 Tuesday afternoon.
“This is an exciting announcement for Huntsville-annexed Limestone County,” Daily said. “This investment in our county and the 500 jobs that will be created by this project, will greatly impact our county for many years. We would like to thank Amazon for believing in us, selecting our county for their new fulfillment center, and we welcome them to the Limestone County family.”
Here, Amazon employees will pick, pack and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment or rugs.
Owen Torrres, a spokesperson with Amazon said the center is expected to open sometime in fall of 2021 and the state-of-the-art building will be one million square feet.
If you’re driving off Greenbrier Parkway close to Limestone County, you might see the new space under construction. It’s not too far from the Polaris Plant.
The new center will bring more than 500 jobs to the area with industry-leading pay and benefits. Some job openings are already online. You can find more details about Amazon jobs and applications on their site linked here.
Stick with WAFF 48 as we learn more about the new development and what this means for the greater Huntsville area.
