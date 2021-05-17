21-year-old shot and killed inside his apartment

21-year-old shot and killed inside his apartment
By WBRC Staff | May 16, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT - Updated May 16 at 11:09 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old was shot and killed inside his home Saturday morning according to Birmingham Police.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 2300 block of Ave S around 11:15 a.m. to find the body of Albert Griffin.

Police investigation suggests Albert Griffin was in his bedroom when the suspect entered the room and shot him. Police believe the person who killed Griffin was an acquaintance.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.