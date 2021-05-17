21-year-old shot and killed inside his apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old was shot and killed inside his home Saturday morning according to Birmingham Police.
Officers responded to an apartment in the 2300 block of Ave S around 11:15 a.m. to find the body of Albert Griffin.
Police investigation suggests Albert Griffin was in his bedroom when the suspect entered the room and shot him. Police believe the person who killed Griffin was an acquaintance.
No suspects are in custody.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
