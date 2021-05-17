20-year-old Oneonta man struck and killed in two-vehicle accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 20-year-old Oneonta man was struck and killed in a two-vehicle accident Saturday night.
Troopers said Edwin Ramos Sanchez, was a pedestrian, and was fatally injured when he was struck by the drivers of a 2016 Jeep Cherokee and a 2019 Mazda 3.
Sanchez died at the scene.
The crash occurred on Blount County 39 near Hood Cross Road, approximately two miles east of Oneonta.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
