Tuscaloosa son helps elderly mom get COVID shot at home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In Tuscaloosa County, a health services agency said it’s doing everything it can to make sure everyone who wants a COVID vaccine can get one.
This all started with a son’s love, trying for months to get his nearly 90-year-old mom a COVID shot at home. After a Tuscaloosa County commissioner made some calls, Whatley Health services offered to help, making it the first time for them to do something like this.
Our cameras were rolling Friday when nurses came to give Pastor Thaddeus Steele’s Mom the Moderna shot in her King Acres home. She’s been medically bed ridden for some time now.
Steele worried about his mom being at risk of getting COVID if family came to see her.
Steele said it was difficult to get any health care provider to come administer the shot at her house. He believes there are other people like her in Tuscaloosa that could use this service.
“Am I being the best son because I had not figured out how to get her a shot and I was trying? This is not just for her, this is also for the many that are shut in that have been left behind,” said Steele pastor of Hunter Chapel AME Zion church.
“Whatley to the rescue, COVID response team came, our nurses are here,” said Toya Burton, Whatley Health Services COO.
Whatley Health services plans to take their COVID response unit out on the road to help more bedridden people who need to get the vaccine at home. You can contact them to book an appointment at (205) 758-6647.
