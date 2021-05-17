Tuscaloosa Mayor, city council and school board are sworn in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new group of elected leaders is now in place in the City of Tuscaloosa.
The Mayor, city council and school board members all took their oaths of office Monday morning.
Tuscaloosa city leadership is now moving forward with plans to come out of the pandemic and address public safety and future economy concerns.
“There’s do much happening on the horizon for us. There’s real opportunities coming out of COVID for Tuscaloosa to dominate this decade,” Mayor Walt Maddox explained.
Mayor Walt Maddox sounded confident about the future minutes before he and more than a dozen other Tuscaloosa city leaders were sworn in Monday.
City Councilman Kip Tyner, who became President of the city council, said public safety concerns must be addressed especially regarding public safety and police.
“We are losing about one every two weeks. We’ve got to do something to strengthen our pension fund for police and fire,” Tyner added.
The City School Board faces decisions on how to spend more than $27 million dollars in American Rescue Plan money that could strengthen COVID safety protocols.
A decision on mandatory mask wearing in schools could come sooner.
“One of the things we’re discussing coming u within the next few weeks actually, that is how are we going to do with or without the masks being optional,” Erksine Simmons, the Tuscaloosa City Schoolboard member representing District Seven.
Maddox believes they’ll be judged on how well they move the community into a better position than the last four years.
“How are we going to lift up underserved communities. How are we going to make this community safe? How are we going to expand rapid knowledge and technology-based jobs? How as a council are we going to rally behind what we are for and not just what we are against,” Maddox continued.
Both groups will have their first meetings as newly elected city council and school board members on Tuesday and Wednesday.
