Tornado survivors can register for FEMA assistance at Calhoun Co. EMA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With A little over a month left to apply, tornado survivors can come to the Calhoun County EMA this week and receive help registering for FEMA assistance.
“A lot of people that were impacted from the tornado lost their homes and a lot of things in their home,” says Myles Chamblee, EMA Director. “This provides them an opportunity. We have computer, internet, telephones even if they need to. If they want to call and do the 1-800 number for registration.”
Chamblee says the road to recovery has really just started.
“A lot of things happened and you transition through different phases initially. There are a lot of trees down and you try to get the trees cleaned up,” says Chamblee. “Trying to assess what the need is still in the community. There’s people that still have damage to their homes that may be uninsured or underinsured. There’s a lot of different things out there. So we’re still working through that recovery process.”
Chamblee says there is still a need for volunteers throughout the county. He has list of homes in need of tree removal. Trees placed curbside will then be picked up by debris crews. Volunteers are welcome anytime throughout the week and on weekends.
The EMA will offer registration assistance for FEMA until Thursday. The deadline to apply is June 25th.
For more information visit, http://www.calhounema.org/
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.