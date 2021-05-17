Some businesses adjusting to new CDC mask guidelines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This is the first week where fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks in most cases, but how are businesses in Birmingham handling the change by the CDC?
Well most of the people are ready to get rid of the masks. They are fully vaccinated but they are not willing to stop wearing masks themselves or requiring it for their customers.
On Fourth Avenue North there are a number of businesses including the Alabama College of Barber Instruction.
“We are still following the mask mandate. The people who come in we don’t necessarily require you to wear a mask but it is understood,” said Mike Lowery with the Alabama Barber College of Instruction.
The barber college provides instruction and free haircuts for the homeless and it requires the barbers to be in very close contact with patrons.
“When I’m in close proximity with someone I will most definitely be wearing my mask. There are some people who get facials. I’m going to wear my masks when I get that close,” said Lowery.
Across town, the owner at Top Fashion men’s store still requires customers to wear masks to enter the store.
“Most of my customers are about 90% vaccinated. If they use the mask that is fine. If they take it off that is fine,” said Adel Abawi with Top Fashion.
But those who are not vaccinated is a concern. Abawi was fully vaccinated and he wanted others to get the COVID vaccine shots.
“I wear my mask. I don’t know who has the vaccination or not. I keep mine on all the time,” said Abawi.
Both businesses look forward to the day when masks or shots will not be necessary.
“I may still wear a mask when I’m in very close proximity. Maybe in front of the face to be in front of you, in front of your nose...I may still do that,” said Abawi.
Both businessmen said they have gotten use to wearing masks and continue to say everyone should get the shots.
