Polaris hiring fair for graduating high school seniors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big opportunity for graduating high school seniors in the Birmingham area Monday.
Birmingham City Council President Pro Tempore Wardine Alexander teamed up with the company Polaris for a hiring fair.
Polaris is headquartered in Minnesota and has a plant in Huntsville which manufactures commercial vehicles, military vehicles, and more!
The hiring fair will take place Monday, May 17, 2021, at Wenonah High School located at 2800 Wilson Rd SW, Birmingham, AL 35221.
The fair kicks off at 10 AM and lasts through 2 PM; walk-ins are welcome. The company will make same-day hires.
Polaris benefits include:
- Annual Profit Sharing
- Up to $5,000 in relocation bonuses
- Annual Tuition Reimbursement
“This is a great opportunity for our students who are ready to enter the job force! Polaris is a great company and will allow our soon-to-be graduates to earn a good living. The District 7 Office is excited to provide this resource for the District and the City as a whole. " Birmingham City Councilor Wardine Alexander of District 7.
