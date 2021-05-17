Parents still question COVID-19 vaccine for children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children ages 12-15 are eligible to get Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, but parents have a lot of questions.
Monday, doctors at UAB and Children’s of Alabama answered questions on UAB’s Facebook page trying to reassure parents that the vaccine is safe and how children should be getting vaccinated.
The social media question and answer session pointed out that the side effects are minimal, and children should to get vaccinated because COVID is the 10th leading cause of death for children in the United States.
“Small percentages, four to six percent, might have a fever. Twenty to twenty-five percent might have some tiredness but that goes away after a day or so,” said Dr. David Kimberlin, Children’s of Alabama.
The doctors say the vaccine is safe.
The group was asked how do you approach the subject of getting a shot with children? Doctors suggests being honest with them in your talks about vaccinations.
“Your arm may be sore for a little bit...that is the most common complaint. But it protects you and helps you from getting sick,” said Dr. Candice Dye, Children’s of Alabama.
Last week the CDC announced face masks were not necessary if you are FULLY vaccinated. The doctors say this is another way to show how vaccines can help you return to a normal life, but there are still problems in Alabama.
“We are much lower in rates than what I and everyone else would like. With that it means there may be more virus circulating in our community than the northeast,” said Dr. Rachael Lee, UAB Epidemiologist.
The doctors suggests that if children and their parents want to return to a normal life, they are all urged to get the COVID shots.
“Please set your concerns aside. Listen to your pediatricians. Listen to folks really knowledgeable about the data, and get your adolescents vaccinated,” said Kimberlin.
The doctors said there is misinformation about how the vaccine is a problem for women who are pregnant or plan to get pregnant. They said the study using 2,300 test subjects 12-16 was enough for the emergency use authorization by the FDA and the CDC.
Most believe it will be fall before children under 12 are eligible for the vaccine.
