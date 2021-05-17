Oxford hosts AHSAA girls softball championships this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in almost 40 years, the Alabama High School Athletic Association Softball State Championship won’t be played at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park. Teams from all over the state will play at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park for a chance to win a state title.
City officials say this will be the biggest event the city and park has ever hosted. The championship starts Tuesday and it has been extended from from four days to five, wrapping on Saturday.
“Biggest economic impact in Calhoun County ever,” says Park and Recreation Director Dan Hudson. “I’m familiar with the Northeast Alabama Regional basketball tournament and in my opinion it had the greatest impact on Calhoun County ever. Well this is going to have a greater economic impact, than anything we’ve ever done.”
Hudson says he’s excited about the 56 teams heading to Oxford. He hopes this will be the start of new tradition here in the city.
“We have a contract with the Alabama High School Athletic Association for a two year or three year contract. We also have an option to do two more years. So we sitting at a five year deal. In 50 years from now we want them to say well Oxford is still hosting the AHSAA softball tournament.”
Choccolocco Park will also host the National Junior College Softball National Championship later this month.
