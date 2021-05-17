Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian.
Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!
Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua. He has a brother, Dontarious, and a sister Zyair.
Quadrian is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor and wanted to go to Disney World. On Monday, that dream came true!
