FIRST ALERT: Temperatures will climb into the 90s by the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The sky is mostly cloudy right now with overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will remain the highest west of I-65, but those rain chances are low.
Rain and thunderstorm chances will be limited over the next week. Highs will reach the lower to mid 80s with warmer temperatures by next weekend. We will see highs in the lower to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.
The long range forecast keeps temperatures above average with rain chances below average through next week.
