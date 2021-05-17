First Alert: Extra cloud cover Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We hope you had a wonderful weekend. The weather was picture perfect. If you are a fan of cool mornings and warm afternoons, I have some bad news for you. It looks like we are entering a more summer-like pattern as we finish out the week. Temperatures this morning are comfortable with most of us in the 50s with a few spots in the lower 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry. We are watching cloud cover moving in from the west. We are also watching showers and thunderstorms across Louisiana and Arkansas that are trying to move into western Mississippi this morning. I think we’ll see clouds move in today, but most locations should stay dry. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. A few spots south of I-20 could see highs near the mid 80s. Winds will continue this afternoon from the southeast at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. I’ll introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm in our far southwest counties like Greene, Hale, and Sumter. Rest of us will likely remain dry and warm.
Tuesday’s Forecast: We’ll start tomorrow morning off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Most of Tuesday is shaping up to be dry with only a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain comfortable and near average with most of us in the low to mid 80s. Winds could be a little breezy from the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Baron’s Baseball Tuesday: If you are heading out for some baseball Tuesday evening, the weather is looking great. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures mostly in the 70s. We should stay dry for the game as Baron’s Baseball takes on Montgomery at 7:05 PM.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the gradual increase in temperatures as we finish out the week. All of the stormy weather will remain across the Central United States. High pressure will build in across the eastern United States keeping us dry and very warm. We’ll likely end up with more sunshine by Wednesday and as we go into the weekend. High temperatures will likely trend into the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Humidity levels will remain comfortable for most of the week as dew points only climb into the 50s. There’s a chance the humidity levels could increase a little by this weekend. It won’t be tropical or super muggy in nature, but you might notice it’ll feel a few degrees warmer when you step outside.
Weekend Forecast: The weekend is looking more like a summertime pattern. Temperatures are forecast to climb well above average with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll likely end up with a partly cloudy sky for both days and remaining dry. Weather should be great if you want to head out to the lake. Weather will be perfect for those hoping to open their pools. We could see highs in the 90s by Sunday and next Monday!
Watering Your Lawn/Garden: It’ll be critical to water the lawn and garden this week. Rain chances look very limited with most of us staying dry for the next 7-10 days. As temperatures continue to warm, your plants and garden will need even more water. Remember the best time to water is early in the morning, in the late evening hours, or overnight. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel
Twitter: @mattdanielwx
