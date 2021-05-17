Exercise Monday: Balance Personal Training Studios in Homewood

Example: The Rope/Sled Pull, place your feet approximately 12 to 14 inches apart, with your toes slightly outward, to give you a good base. Then squat allowing your glutes, to lead the movement downward, keeping the back straight and the core tight. Then secure the rope in your hands, stand up safely and quickly, keeping your back straight and pull your arms to your side, simultaneously as you stand. Breath out as you rise, breath in a you descend. Continue this movement, until you have pulled the weighted sled completely to you. Once the sled is at your feet, secure the handles of the sled and slowly pull the sled back to the start position. To use this as a total body workout, I recommend: (5 Sets), with (3 rounds, in each set). Rest 5 to 60 seconds in between each round, your cardiovascular fitness will determine the rest. Modification with no equipment, simply squat as if you are securing the rope and stand quickly and move your arms to your side, as if you are pulling the rope to your side. Repeat this action 8 to 10 times, to complete one Modified Round.