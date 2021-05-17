Exercise Monday: Balance Personal Training Studios in Homewood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Note: Please consult with a doctor, to start a new exercise Program, if you do not exercise regularly.
Jeh Jeh and trainer Jose Perez worked through several exercises Monday. The first exercise, which is the Rope/Sled Pull. This is a total body workout Jeh Jeh, using functional movement to activate and work the legs, core, and shoulders, with a strong focus on the back, biceps, and your cardiovascular system. For many of us, time is a huge factor, when it comes to working out. This exercise allows you to work on the entire body in a short period of time, giving you a great total body workout. It also allows you to train your body with functional movement. Which is great, because it prepares us for everyday life activities, like squatting to lift a heavy object, or to pull an object toward you. While at the same time conditioning all the muscles in the body.
Example: The Rope/Sled Pull, place your feet approximately 12 to 14 inches apart, with your toes slightly outward, to give you a good base. Then squat allowing your glutes, to lead the movement downward, keeping the back straight and the core tight. Then secure the rope in your hands, stand up safely and quickly, keeping your back straight and pull your arms to your side, simultaneously as you stand. Breath out as you rise, breath in a you descend. Continue this movement, until you have pulled the weighted sled completely to you. Once the sled is at your feet, secure the handles of the sled and slowly pull the sled back to the start position. To use this as a total body workout, I recommend: (5 Sets), with (3 rounds, in each set). Rest 5 to 60 seconds in between each round, your cardiovascular fitness will determine the rest. Modification with no equipment, simply squat as if you are securing the rope and stand quickly and move your arms to your side, as if you are pulling the rope to your side. Repeat this action 8 to 10 times, to complete one Modified Round.
Jeh Jeh we call this next exercise The Walk-Out, instructed by Jose Perez, it is another full body functional exercise. That works the legs, core, and cardiovascular system, with a strong focus on the chest, shoulders, and triceps. Again, the functional, total body training, prepares you for everyday life movements. No equipment is needed and if you are limited on time, this is another total body workout that will allow you to get a great workout in a short period of time.
Example: The Walk-Out, start with your feet approximately 12 to 14 inches apart, with your toes slightly outward, to give you a good base. Then squat allowing your glutes, to lead the movement downward into a deep squat, keeping the back straight and the core tight. Then extend your arms forward until your hands touch the floor and then move/walk your hands out until your body is in a full plank position. Then lower your body to the mat, placing your head, to left or right and come to a complete rest. Then return to the plank position and begin to move/walk your hands backward into a deep squat position and then drive your body upward, back to the start position and roll the shoulders 2 to 3 times. Repeat this movement approximately 9 to 21 times. To use this as a total body workout, I recommend: (3 Sets), (set one, 21 reps), (set two, 15 reps), (set three, 10 reps). Modification: Keep your knees on the mat during the plank ascending and descending, also do not go into a deep squat during ascending and descending). Rest 5 to 60 seconds in between each round, your cardiovascular fitness will determine the rest.
Jeh Jeh, Danny Haralson will instruct us on The Ring Wall Jump. This is a high intensity exercise that fires up the cardiovascular system and has a high focus on the back, shoulders, abdominals, and biceps. Again, this is another functional exercise that also activates all the muscles in the body and would be used by extreme athletes. The best thing about it is, it’s lots of work, but you don’t realize how hard you’re working because it so much FUN!!! 😊
Example: The Ring Wall Jump, hold the suspended rings in your hands and use your back and arms to jump and pull your body off the floor. Bringing your elbows to your side and your legs horizontal to the floor and the bottom of your feet toward the impact wall. When your feet impact the wall, allow your knees to bend, until your glutes are near your heels. Then straighten your legs and push your body away from the wall and return your feet and body to the start position on the floor. Repeat 9 to 21 times. To use this as a total body workout, I recommend: (3 Sets), (set one, 21 reps), (set two, 15 reps), (set three, 10 reps). Rest 15 to 60 seconds in between each sets, your cardiovascular fitness will determine the rest.
Jeh Jeh, Danny Haralson will also instruct The Fish Tail. The Fish Tail is a core exercise that has a high focus on the abdominals, arms, chest, and shoulders, and it also really fires up the cardiovascular system as well. Again, it is a total body exercise with functional movement.
Example: The Fish Tail, place two slider plates, on a surface that will allow them to slide easily on the floor. Place your hands and knees on the floor and place the sliders under your feet. Then lift your knees off the floor, until you are in a full plank position, with the sliders under your toes. Then use your hands, to move/drag your body, forward across the floor, until you reach your destination, approximately 36 to 40 feet. return to the start position by using your hands to move/push your body backward until you return to the place you started. To use this as a total body workout, I recommend: (3 Sets), (set one, 3 Links forward and backward), (set two, 2 Links), (set three, 1 Link). Rest 15 to 60 seconds in between each round, your cardiovascular fitness will determine the rest.
8:30am The Suspended Knee to Elbow Jeh Jeh, Micheal Meadows will instruct this movement. Again, it is also a total body, functional movement exercise that is used by advanced athletes, we have a modification for someone that is not advanced. This exercise places a high emphasis and focus on the abdominals, back and biceps, while also activating all the muscles in the entire body. Modification: Ly on the floor, on your back, on a mat, with a pole to your head, with your body in a straight line. Then bring your knees to our elbows by flexing our abdominals and core. Then return to the start position and repeat this movement 9 to 21 times.
Example: The Suspended Knee to Elbow, Hold the bar with an underhand grip. Then pull up with your back and biceps and flex your abdominals and core, to allow you, to bring your knees, to your elbows, in approximately 2 counts. Then allow your core and abdominals, to extend and unfold and bring your legs and feet back to the start position in approximately 4 counts. Repeat this process 9 to 21 times. To use this as a total body workout, I recommend: (3 Sets), (set one, 21 reps), (set two, 15 reps), (set three, 9 reps). Rest 15 to 60 seconds in between each set, your cardiovascular fitness will determine the rest.
