Birmingham PD: Man shot and killed on 6th Ave. S.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation for a fatal shooting that happened Monday, May 17th.
According to Birmingham Police, the incident happened at a residence in the 7700 block of 6th Avenue South just before 12:30 p.m. The victim will be identified upon notification of next of kin.
Police reports say officers responded to the location on a call of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers also observed multiple weapons in the street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital where he succumb to his injuries.
Police say the preliminary investigation suggest the victim was seen leaving a bag on the porch of the residence when he was approached by the occupants of the residence.
It was reported both men approached the victim and gunfire was exchanged, fatally wounding the victim.
Both suspects were detained and questioned by detectives. Updates will be provided as this case develops.
Birmingham Police asks if there is anyone who has additional information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254- 7777.
