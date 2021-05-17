Bicyclists to honor those killed on the road in ‘Ride of Silence’

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Bicyclists will gather Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Homewood for the “Ride of Silence”.
At 6:50 p.m., they will honor all the cyclists in our area and across the state who have lost their lives or been injured while cycling on the roadways.
The Ride for Silence requires bicyclists to ride no faster than 12 mph, wear a helmet, obey road rules and remain silent during the ride. The cyclists are meeting at Cahaba Cycles on Homewood’s 18th Street.
More information about the Ride of Silence can be found here.
