Apartments damaged in fire in Hoover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An apartment complex was damaged in a fire in Hoover on Monday afternoon, according to Hoover Fire Department.
Hoover Fire responded to an apartment fire at City Heights Apartments on Alpine Village Drive at 4:25 p.m.
Upon arrival, Hoover Fire said smoke was found coming from a second floor apartment. The fire was brought under control quickly but three apartments were affected by fire, smoke or water.
There were no injuries reported.
