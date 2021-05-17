Apartments damaged in fire in Hoover

Hoover apartment fire (Source: Reggie Kyle WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | May 17, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 8:16 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An apartment complex was damaged in a fire in Hoover on Monday afternoon, according to Hoover Fire Department.

Hoover Fire responded to an apartment fire at City Heights Apartments on Alpine Village Drive at 4:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, Hoover Fire said smoke was found coming from a second floor apartment. The fire was brought under control quickly but three apartments were affected by fire, smoke or water.

There were no injuries reported.

Hoover apartment fire (Source: Reggie Kyle WBRC)
Hoover apartment fire (Source: Reggie Kyle WBRC)
Hoover apartment fire (Source: Reggie Kyle WBRC)

