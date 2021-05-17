Advocates pushing for water bottle filling stations in all Alabama schools

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new bill will require bottle filling stations be installed in any newly constructed and renovated public schools. However some advocates said while that’s a good start, it’s not enough.
Research shows water bottle filling stations in schools triples the amount of water children drink at lunch, helping their short term memory and reducing the likelihood of childhood obesity. But more than anything, water bottle filling stations and personal water bottles can help reduce the spread of germs and disease, however several Alabama schools don’t have them.
Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC encourages staff and students to bring their own water to minimize the use and touching of water fountains. The American Heart Association and Alabama Credit Union in Tuscaloosa are advocating more be done to ensure kids have access to safe clean water at school.
“These water filling stations clearly are a better choice from a germ disease spreading stand point. Text the word Hydrate to 46839 they’ll get more information. It’s not a donation but they’ll get more information on the importance of hydration in school kids,” said Steve Swoffword Alabama Credit Union CEO.
Alabama Credit Union recently paid for the installment of water bottle filling stations in three Tuscaloosa city schools.
