20-year-old shot and killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after the shooting death of a man Saturday night.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 2500 block of 29th Place West around 8:51 p.m. They arrived to find 20-year-old Jaishuntae Browning sitting in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
According to police, the investigation suggests there was an altercation prior to the shooting.
No suspects are currently in custody.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.
