13-year-old killed in Huntsville crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - a 13-year-old boy was fatally injured in a crash on Mount Lebanon Road in Madison Co. Saturday night.
According to authorities, the child was riding a battery powered Razor Dirt Bike on on Mount Lebanon Road, about two miles north of Huntsville, around 8:20 p.m. when he was struck by a 2003 Toyota Sequoia. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
The child’s name has not been released.
No further information is available at this time, The crash is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.
