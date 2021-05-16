Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The ridge of high pressure responsible for our pleasant weekend remains anchored to the northeast of the area meaning the weather pattern will change very little in the short run. There may be some patchy early morning fog near area water bodies but generally clear to partly cloudy conditions will continue through the morning with a few more clouds by mid-day. We will experience an increasingly southerly wind flow and highs will be a few degrees warmer this afternoon, generally at or a few degrees above 80.
It now appears the dry weather pattern will continue for the next several days as the ridge of high pressure lingers over The Eastern U.S. While rain chances will be lower, temperatures will be higher. While most areas will remain, afternoon heating coupled with some increase in the moisture could set off a few showers or thunderstorms, but rain chances will be limited to isolated locations. By tomorrow there will be some increase in clouds brought on by the southerly winds with the best chances for rain and thunderstorms still to the west over the Lower Mississippi Valley. However, there may be a few showers spilling over into West Alabama Monday afternoon or Monday night but, again, most areas will remain dry.
This weather pattern is expected to continue through Friday as the ridge of high pressure helps limit the moisture content and holding rain chances to the west.
