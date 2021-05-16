Sunday Morning Weather

It now appears the dry weather pattern will continue for the next several days as the ridge of high pressure lingers over The Eastern U.S. While rain chances will be lower, temperatures will be higher. While most areas will remain, afternoon heating coupled with some increase in the moisture could set off a few showers or thunderstorms, but rain chances will be limited to isolated locations. By tomorrow there will be some increase in clouds brought on by the southerly winds with the best chances for rain and thunderstorms still to the west over the Lower Mississippi Valley. However, there may be a few showers spilling over into West Alabama Monday afternoon or Monday night but, again, most areas will remain dry.