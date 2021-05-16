Body discovered floating in Paint Creek in Coosa Co.

COOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a body was discovered floating in Paint Creek Sunday evening.
Around 6:18 p.m. the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office’s received a call from someone in the Hidden Valley Community saying that what seemed to be a body was floating facedown in the creek.
Officials from multiple agencies responded to the scene. According to the The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office’s, Gap of the Mountain Rescue Squad is working to retrieve the body.
The case is being conducted as a death investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-377-4922.
