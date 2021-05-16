Birmingham PD: Two dead in shooting after altercation over dog

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, two people are dead after a shooting on Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd Sunday morning.
Mauldin said officers received a call of a person shot on the 1000 of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd at approximately 6:26 a.m.
Upon arrival they discovered two victims. One was an adult female laying in the road, suffering from apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died at the hospital, according to Mauldin.
Other victim was an adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound, unresponsive. Mauldin said he was pronounced dead on the scene.
He also said the investigation suggests that some type of altercation took place over a dog prior to both being shot.
The victims were walking a dog at the time of the incident. Investigators have established the suspect and the female victim were acquaintances in a dating relationship.
