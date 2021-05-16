Alabama residents enjoying the first mask free weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the first weekend under the new mask rules for those who are fully vaccinated and the first day for Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure in Bessemer. Officials said about 4,000 people came out.
“It’s a great environment out here,” park guest Steven Adams said. “Just seeing people smiling, especially because we were in the house for months and months and months without being able to do anything outside, this is wonderful.”
Adams said the new CDC guidelines and park’s safety measures make him comfortable.
“You got plenty of space and you can still social distance, so we are good with it,” Adams said. “I wouldn’t be nervous at all coming out here, anything to make my kids be happy.”
Both sides of the park are still recommending masks, but they are not required.
“It seems like most people feel more comfortable not having a mask on and we are more than happy to let people do whatever makes them feel the most comfortable,” said Alex Ramsey, Alabama Adventure & Splash Adventure Marketing Manager. “One of the great advantages is being outside where people can space out, plus we are a water park and chlorine kills Covid-19, so we have a lot of safety here.”
The Park is still implementing other safety measures like distancing chairs and sanitizing stations.
“They are following the guidelines, you don’t have to be scared, just come and have fun and let your kids have fun,” park guest Amanda Adams said.
With majority of people going mask free, Adams said it feels like normal again.
“Seeing people smiling, seeing people having fun, it’s almost like some normalcy coming back into our lives,” Adams said.
“To see people back out here having fun, screaming on the Rampage, and laughing on the Tilt-a-whirl, it brings life to all of us,” Ramsey said.
The park opens up tomorrow at 11 a.m. Click here to buy your tickets.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.