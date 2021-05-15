You might be able to ride in a World War II plane

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This weekend you can take a step back in time and experience what it’s like to fly in a World War II aircraft.
The Southern Museum of Flight has several vintage planes you can ride. Passengers can board the B-17 Flying Fortress, The Douglas DC-3, and two other vintage warbirds.
B-17 historian Kevin Micheals says there are only three active B-17 planes left in the world. But, he says it’s more than the feeling of riding in the 80-year-old plane, it’s a connection to some of the bravest soldiers in history.
“I don’t know how they did it, they were 17 to 22 years old, they were high school and college-aged kids that won this war,” said Micheals. “They were just kids back then and did a job most of us couldn’t do,” said Micheals.
For more information on how to book a flight, click here.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.