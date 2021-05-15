Talladega Superspeedway hosts “The Race To End COVID”

“A venue like Talladega Superspeedway in a centralized location and it’s such a landmark that people know about,” says Crichton. “We figured it would be a great opportunity for us to host this type of event to drive people to the racetrack and then to offer them this unique opportunity to drive around the 2.66 mile race track. It’s something we feel is going to help us help others make that decision to come out to be vaccinated. The more and more people to be vaccinated the more and more we can get back to normal.”