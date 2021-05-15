Talladega Superspeedway hosts “The Race To End COVID”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today, May 15th, the Talladega Superspeedway hosted “The Race to End Covid”.
The iconic track plans to welcome guests from all across the country but not for a normal race. Anyone looking to be tested for COVID or receive a vaccination could come out to the Superspeedway and earn two laps on one of the biggest race tracks.
The Talladega Superspeedway has partnered with the Alabama National Guard, the CDC, and Alabama Department of Health to offer attendees to race in their cars along the track. President Brian Crichton says he’s excited to offer people a thrilling opportunity and he’s glad to help get back to a sense of normalcy.
“A venue like Talladega Superspeedway in a centralized location and it’s such a landmark that people know about,” says Crichton. “We figured it would be a great opportunity for us to host this type of event to drive people to the racetrack and then to offer them this unique opportunity to drive around the 2.66 mile race track. It’s something we feel is going to help us help others make that decision to come out to be vaccinated. The more and more people to be vaccinated the more and more we can get back to normal.”
Today’s event will take place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. If you’ve already been vaccinated, you can still come out and get tested then drive the race track.
