Legion FC sets new attendance record at Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jason Tortorici took his sons to Legion Field for the first time on Saturday and said there was no better time to do it than to watch Legion FC play.
“We just came out to enjoy the weather and enjoy the atmosphere and watch Legion steamroll the 901s,” said Legion FC soccer fan Jason Tortorici.
For the first time in league history, Legion FC played a game at Legion Field as they hosted rival Memphis 901 FC. The temporary move came after some field issues at UAB’s BBVA field. For Tortorici, the experience was well worth it.
“Given the history of Legion Field, it was great to take my boys down here and tell them how I used to watch Stallions games when I was kid about their age, so I love showing them the history of Birmingham,” Tortorici said.
On Saturday, Legion FC set a new record for attendance with 10,177 fans, which is also a record for a professional soccer game in the City of Birmingham.
“I loved it. 10,000 fans how can you not love it? They were awesome. We have our magic brigade back there, they’re always awesome, but adding a few more fans like that, you can hear them and they drive the guys,” said Legion FC coach Tommy Soehn.
Legion FC Beat Memphis 901 FC 1-0 Saturday afternoon.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.