Hoover track coach Devon Hind retires after winning 42 state championships

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - After 19 years of coaching track and cross-country, Hoover High School track coach Devon Hind has retired. On Saturday, Hoover High School held a retirement party for Hind, who’s won 42 state championships for the school between the boys and girls teams.
“It’s amazing. My teammate from Alabama, who was the first state champion, is here and everyone from then until now is here, so what a blessing,” Hind said.
Hind’s Coaching Stats:
20 Boys State Championships
19 Girls State Championships
3 Championships at Barry High School
76 Individual Boy State Champions
71 Individual Girl State Champions
Track and Field Coach of the Year (USTFCCCA), National Coach of the Year (USTFCCCA)
