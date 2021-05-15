Hoover track coach Devon Hind retires after winning 42 state championships

Hoover track coach Devon Hind retires after winning 42 state championships
Hoover track coach Devon Hind's retirement party at Hoover High School. (Source: WBRC)
By Christina Chambers | May 15, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 9:27 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - After 19 years of coaching track and cross-country, Hoover High School track coach Devon Hind has retired. On Saturday, Hoover High School held a retirement party for Hind, who’s won 42 state championships for the school between the boys and girls teams.

“It’s amazing. My teammate from Alabama, who was the first state champion, is here and everyone from then until now is here, so what a blessing,” Hind said.

Hind’s Coaching Stats:

20 Boys State Championships

19 Girls State Championships

3 Championships at Barry High School

76 Individual Boy State Champions

71 Individual Girl State Champions

Track and Field Coach of the Year (USTFCCCA), National Coach of the Year (USTFCCCA)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.