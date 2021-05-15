FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and warm weather this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An area of high pressure will build strength over the Southeast today, eventually migrating toward the Atlantic Coast through the end of the weekend leaving partly cloudy skies, although abundant sunshine is expected through tomorrow with highs in the 80–85-degree range.
Our northerly winds responsible for the dry, mild conditions will then shift, becoming more southerly as the weekend progresses and brings more moisture with increasing chances for rain next week. The returning rain chances next week still look greater to the west but there will still be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through next week, more typical of a summer weather pattern with more of the activity during the afternoon hours of maximum heating.
In the meantime, warm and dry conditions will continue through tomorrow before our next weather disturbance approaches from the west Monday. The southerly winds will then begin increasing moisture initially in West Alabama beginning Monday when a slight chance for showers will return. This weather pattern will continue in the Tuesday-Thursday time frame but with more moisture overspreading the region, rain chances may be increasing by mid-week.
The chance for rain will be dependent on the ridge of high pressure which, if it remains anchored along the Atlantic Coast may help hold off more of the moisture yielding limited rain chances over The Southeast for much of next week.
In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine and lower humidity which should last through the weekend.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.