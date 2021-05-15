The City of Anniston honors Freedom Riders on 60th anniversary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This weekend, the City of Anniston is hosting a two-day commemoration honoring the civil rights activists known as Freedom Riders.
60 years ago, white and black students, teachers, ministers and more traveled to peacefully protest discrimination on buses throughout the south. Those brave men and women will be honored at a lighting ceremony.
The riders were traveling from Washington D.C throughout the south to New Orleans where they encountered a racist mob at Anniston’s Greyhound station. They were attacked and the bus was set on fire. The Freedom Riders National Monument opened last month just in time for the 60th anniversary. The monuments’ superintendent Kris Butcher said tonight’s luminary lighting ceremony at the bus burn site will serve as a reminder of the bravery shown during the historic rides.
“Honor the life, legacy, the sacrifice of these 400 Freedom Riders. Also, to understand their lives didn’t peak or end in the late teens, early twenties they were freedom riders in the 60s but continued on,” said Butcher.
For some, when you think of the Civil Right Movement in Alabama, you automatically think about Birmingham and Montgomery. The fiery attack at the Greyhound Station in Anniston is often forgotten.
“Certainly also want to highlight Anniston today that it’s not defined by its worst moment but how we’ve come so far in trying to right there wrong. There’s still a lot of work to do. Locally, nationally, globally the fight isn’t won yet,” said Butcher. “But again it’s not 1960 in Alabama. It’s so many amazing things to see and do here.”
The events will be streamed on the city of Anniston’s Facebook page. You can watch here: https://m.facebook.com/thecityofanniston/
