The City of Anniston honors Freedom Riders on 60th anniversary

The riders were traveling from Washington D.C throughout the south to New Orleans where they encountered a racist mob at Anniston’s Greyhound station. They were attacked and the bus was set on fire. The Freedom Riders National Monument opened last month just in time for the 60th anniversary. The monuments’ superintendent Kris Butcher said tonight’s luminary lighting ceremony at the bus burn site will serve as a reminder of the bravery shown during the historic rides.