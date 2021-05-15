The Birmingham Zoo welcomes two new members

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo announced in a press release on Saturday that it is thrilled to welcome two new members to its Zoo family: a two-year-old male red panda and the birth of a baby howler monkey.
According to the zoo, Red panda Gizmo arrived at the Birmingham Zoo on December 2, 2020 from Sacramento Zoo, also accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). After a period of living behind-the-scenes, he recently completed a routine quarantine at the Zoo’s Animal Health Center and has been getting acclimated to his new home in the Predator Building.
The zoo said Gizmo’s care team describes him as very smart and playful but also shy when around new people.
In addition to welcoming Gizmo, the Zoo said it is proud to announce that their eight-year-old female howler monkey Matea, gave birth on May 3, 2021. The sex of the infant has not been determined but both mom and baby are doing well and have been receiving the best care from their Care Team.
