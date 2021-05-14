Weekend vaccinations sites expecting an increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Legion field and the Bessemer FEMA vaccination site are two of Jefferson County’s only sites with weekend appointments.
Over the last two weekends, The Bessemer site has given out more than 500 first round shots and officials said that is steady for the site. They will begin giving out second round shots this week.
Birmingham City Council President William Parker is helping run the Legion Field site. The site’s Saturday hours have only been open for the last two weekends, but Parker said they are averaging about 300 shots per day.
He said with other vaccinations sites in the area closing, people can continue to count on Legion Field to stay open and with this new age group approved, Parker said weekend hours are more important than ever.
“A lot of the parents are working until five and six o’ clock, so this needs to be a part of their weekend responsibilities, their to do list,” Parker said. “So, being able to come and bring the whole family to receive a vaccination shot is a part of our strategy moving forward.”
Parker said Legion Fields will eventually he hopes for it to become a 24/7 site.
