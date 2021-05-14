Wearing masks could help allergy sufferers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Allergy sufferers, listen up! Even though the CDC says fully-vaccinated people can largely ditch their masks, those masks may actually help with your allergies.
Dr. Do-Yeon Cho at UAB said regardless of whether you’re vaccinated, it’s important to monitor your symptoms to determine whether you’re dealing with allergies or COVID-19.
Usually, allergy patients have a history of allergies and respond to allergy medications.
But if you have a fever, loss of smell, or muscle pain, that’s more likely COVID-19.
Cho said allergy season is longer now, so he has tips to handle the pollen.
“If you’re allergic to a lot of tree pollens or any of those grass pollens, try to wear the mask when you go outside. And when you come home, try to take off the mask and try not to touch the outer part of the mask because a lot of pollen sits there,” said Cho. “And then try to wash your hair and take a shower before you go to bed.”
Cho said if you’re not sure whether you’re dealing with allergies or COVID, rapid tests are widely available at drug stores.
