Wallace State softball to play for national championship

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Wallace State softball team is headed to Arizona to play for a national championship.
Wallace State is no stranger to the national stage, but after their season was canceled last year due to the pandemic, qualifying this year they say has been extra special.
“That moment, that last out, we were all crying, it was just happy tears and proud tears that we made it,” said Wallace State softball player Brantly Bonds.
For the 13th time in program history, Wallace State will play for a national championship at the National Junior College Athletic Association D-1 Softball Tournament in Arizona. It’s the Lions first trip since 2018.
“To deliver on that would be huge. We know it’s something that can be done, its been done before and we feel like we have the tools to go out there and do it this year,” said Wallace State softball coach AJ Daugherty.
“As a little girl you always dream about playing on the big stage, playing for a national championship with people you love, I tell our girls, our little girl dreams are about to come true,” Bonds said.
The Lions offense has been their bright spot this season. They’ve hit 116 home runs in 57 games, which set a new school record.
“We really bought into Coach Daugherty’s mindset that those pitchers are not going to beat you and whenever we bought into that, we really just started stroking the ball. That along with the weight room, that’s why we’ve been able to hit so many home runs,” Bonds added.
Wallace State softball already has two national titles under their name, and hope to add one more to it.
“It would mean everything. Coach has put so much work in behind the scenes and it would mean everything for this program,” said Wallace State softball player Jaiden Farnetti.
Wallace State leaves for the national tournament on May 22nd.
