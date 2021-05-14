UAB’s Dr. Saag calls new CDC guidance on masks “liberating”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people will not have to wear face masks indoors and outdoors in most cases. UAB’s Dr. Michael Saag, a top infectious disease doctor in the state, says this is a day we’ve been waiting for.
“I think it’s a real triumph of science that the vaccine came along and it’s the reason that the epidemic is coming under control in the United States,” Dr. Saag said.
Saag says as more people get vaccinated, the more control we will have over COVID-19. Saag feels its important to pay close attention to the few exceptions with the new guidance, like still being asked to wear masks in hospitals and public transportation like planes and buses.
Saag also says if you have a medical condition that COVID may impact, then continuing to wear a mask may help you. It just depends on your situation.
“Here an exception might be someone who is on cancer medications or other medications that might impair their immune system to some degree. Then they should talk to their doctor about whether or not they should continue to wear a mask but for most people this is liberating,” Saag said.
Saag tells us the new CDC guidance may encourage more people to get vaccinated. We’ll just have to wait and see. Alabama still has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.
