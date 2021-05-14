UAB basketball breaks ground on new practice facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Department of Athletics hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the new state-of-the-art men’s and women’s basketball practice facility on Friday.
The new facility will feature two full-length practice courts, coaches’ offices, locker rooms and players’ lounges for both the men’s and women’s programs.
“Today was a historic day for the men’s and women’s basketball programs,” said UAB women’s basketball coach Randy Norton. “The new practice facility will provide a competitive advantage for our recruiting efforts, create more space for other UAB teams and give our current and future student-athletes 24/7 access to work on their skills. The facility will also allow more practice time options, which will allow greater opportunities in the classroom.”
“What a great day for UAB Athletics,” UAB men’s basketball coach Andy Kennedy said. “This new basketball center speaks to the commitment that our university and our community are making to give our student-athletes the resources needed to excel both on and off the court. Today, as the sun was shining bright, I know it was Coach Bartow smiling from above.”
Construction on the facility will take 9-12 months to complete.
