40th annual record & CD show in Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh Pruitt joined us live from the Gardendale Civic Center. The Alabama Record Collectors Association presents the 40th Annual Record & CD Show on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15 at the Main Exhibition Hall of Gardendale Civic Center.
Show hours are 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Friday and 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Regular Admission is $5 per day. You can Find more information at www.alabamarecordcollectors.org.
One Robert Johnson record is very rare. The blues singer and guitar player’s last record sold for $12,000. You can find rare gems like that at the record show.
Do you Like kicking it old-school? You might want to check out the 40th Annual Alabama Records Collectors Association Record and CD Show. You’ll find thousands of records, CDs and tapes for sale by dealers from all over the United States. Music-related memorabilia such as photographs, posters and buttons are also available at Alabama’s original music collectors extravaganza.
Old-fashioned vinyl retains a strong fascination for many lovers and collectors of recorded music.
