New mask wearing guidelines and weak immune systems

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC is releasing new guidelines for people to follow when it comes to vaccinated people and wearing masks indoors, but some people with compromised immune systems may still want to take further precautions.
Dr. Karen Landers with the ADPH called that good information about people who are fully vaccinated, but she still has concerns for those folks with compromised health conditions. She worries that there still are not enough vaccinated people here in Alabama.
Landers believes it is an advantage for people who are vaccinated to walk freely inside buildings and some other places without wearing a mask.
The CDC still wants vaccinated people to consider wearing masks on airplanes and on public transportation, like busses.
Landers said people with compromised health conditions should still be cautious.
“Just take their own particular, you know responsibility, to still wear masks just given that they have a less robust immune system.”
Landers suggested people with compromised health conditions talk to their primary physicians about other precautions that they should take including what situations that they wear a mask or face covering.
