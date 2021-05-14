Miss. Supreme Court sides with Madison mayor, reversing Initiative 65

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Supreme Court has overturned Initiative 65, the state’s medical marijuana initiative approved by voters in November.
The court said, “We grant the petition, reverse the Secretary of State’s certification Initiative 65, and hold that any subsequent proceedings on it are void.”
Since last year, Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler maintained that the procedure for getting the initiative on the ballot was unconstitutional.
When the high court weighed the case, the mayor said, “It’s in the judges’ hands, and maybe this is a defining moment for Mississippi, and this will open doors to possibly take care of other antiquated laws within our state.”
This landmark decision could have implications for other initiatives passed under this same process that justices now say is unconstitutional.
Also, no other initiative could appear on the ballot until the process changes.
Lawmakers created several bills to create a marijuana program in case this happened, but nothing ever passed.
