Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Crazy Cajun John Morgan

In this episode of Mike Behind the Mic, we spend a little time with comedian John Morgan, better known as the Crazy Cajun. If you’ve ever seen his act, you know why he’s earned that moniker. John has a no-holds barred style, with the high energy of a southern Pentecostal preacher and with the subtlety of a train wreck.
Normally, once John Morgan gets going, there is no stopping him and there is no person exempt from his hilarious observations of people. But in this conversation, he turns serious at times, talking about his wife, two sons and adopted daughter and also shares some material he gained coming out of a pandemic.
He’s an open book, but he has a compassion for people and shows it through charitable work and his desire to make people laugh. He’s come a long way since earning college degrees in political science and English in his home state of Louisiana. Here’s our conversation.
