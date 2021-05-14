Man killed in hit and run in Center Point

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A man was struck and killed Thursday night in a hit and run in Center Point.
Jefferson County deputies said shortly after 11:00 p.m. they were dispatched to the 2400 Block of Center Point Parkway on a male who had been struck by a vehicle.
The driver left the scene. The man, who has been identified as a 46-year-old man, died on the scene.
After speaking with witnesses and analyzing evidence, detectives were able to determine that the vehicle was a white two-door, Honda Accord. While continuing to evaluate the information they had collected, deputies were able to locate a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle, nearby at Valley Brook Apartments. The vehicle had heavy front-end damage and a severely damaged windshield. The vehicle has been collected as evidence.
The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of the family.
If you have any information on this crime or who may have been driving that vehicle, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You may also submit an anonymous tip online at www.jeffcosheriffal.org.
