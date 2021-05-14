Man accused of killing Kimberly officer sentenced to 200 months in separate case

Preston Johnson (Source: Cullman County SO)
By Morgan Hightower | May 14, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 2:18 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man accused of killing a Kimberly police officer will spend 200 months in federal prison, but the sentence is for another crime.

Preston Cheyenne Johnson pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to a little more than 16 years in prison.

The federal indictment stemmed from an arrest in October 2019. That was about three months before Officer Nick O’Rear was shot and killed on I-65.

Officer Nick O'Rear killed in the line of duty (Source: City of Ashville)

Johnson is charged with Capital Murder in that case and is expected in court in June 2021.

