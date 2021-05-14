Legion FC playing at Legion Field on Saturday

Friday, Birmingham’s professional USL soccer team practiced at Legion Field to get used to the turf and stadium. Legion will host Memphis in a big rivalry game Saturday at 3:30pm. The two teams are playing at Legion this week due to the field conditions at BBVA field. In connection with the City of Birmingham and Parks and Rec, anyone who gets vaccinated at the Legion Field vaccination site Saturday will receive a free ticket to the game. Legion says they’re excited about the opportunity to play in the historic stadium for the first time.