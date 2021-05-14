Legion FC playing at Legion Field on Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are less than 24 hours away from Legion FC playing at Legion Field.
Friday, Birmingham’s professional USL soccer team practiced at Legion Field to get used to the turf and stadium. Legion will host Memphis in a big rivalry game Saturday at 3:30pm. The two teams are playing at Legion this week due to the field conditions at BBVA field. In connection with the City of Birmingham and Parks and Rec, anyone who gets vaccinated at the Legion Field vaccination site Saturday will receive a free ticket to the game. Legion says they’re excited about the opportunity to play in the historic stadium for the first time.
“What better way to do it with Legion playing at Legion so it kind of has a ring to it. Our guys coming in are excited to be here, there’s an aura about this place and being here and I think it’ll motivate our guys,” said Legion FC coach Tommy Soehn.
If you want a free ticket, the COVID-19 vaccination site at Legion Field will open between 8-11am on Saturday.
