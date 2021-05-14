How do variants factor in with new CDC guidance on masks?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The CDC says according to data from the past few weeks, vaccines work against COVID variants in real time.
UAB’s Dr. Michael Saag says the timing of getting more people vaccinated will matter in terms of the possibility of some of the more aggressive variants being turned loose in our state. Saag says the longer we take to get vaccinated the more the risk is that one of those variants can start to dominate.
“It’s not that the vaccine doesn’t work at all against the variants, but it’s a little bit weaker in terms of its ability to stop the variant as opposed to stopping the original virus that caused COVID,” Saag said.
According to data from the Kasier Family Foundation, Alabama remains at the bottom for vaccination rates. That data shows about 42% of adults have received at least one shot.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.