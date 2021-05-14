HABD receives additional Emergency Housing Vouchers to prevent homelessness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Housing Authority of Birmingham (HABD) was awarded nearly 100 Emergency Housing Vouchers to prevent homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding for the vouchers was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocated additional emergency housing vouchers to public housing authorities in areas where populations have the greatest need while also taking into account housing authority capacity and the requirement to ensure geographic diversity, including rural areas.
The award for HABD totals $732,312, which is the equivalent of 91 housing vouchers. The EHVs will help assist individuals and families who are (1) homeless, (2) at risk of homelessness, (3) fleeing, or attempting to flee, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking, or (4) recently homeless.
“These are individuals and families facing eviction or currently in homeless shelters after being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, or due to reasons related to domestic violence. We’re excited to be able to assist people going through difficult times and in desperate situations. That’s 91 new families we’re able to assist throughout the Birmingham District,” said David A. Northern, Sr., HABD’s President/CEO.
Currently HABD’s Assisted Housing/Section 8 Department has a total of nearly 790 Housing Choice Vouchers.
“We have close to 790 vouchers that we have the potential of leasing up. That means if you have vacant units, or your friends or other landlords have vacant units please work with us. We need you to work with HABD and lease these vouchers up for the clients we serve. That’s something that’s very important,” added Northern. “We are open for business and that’s a term that we don’t take lightly.”
If you are a renter and interested in becoming a landlord for HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher Program, please email landlordinfo@habd.net
