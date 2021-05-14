Gas station gets fuel shipment, says stations are dealing with backlogs

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Things are returning to somewhat normal now that Colonial Pipeline has restored operations. One gas station that had been out of gas for more than 24 hours is serving customers again.
The Marathon off Riverwoods Court in Helena went from no gas and empty pumps Wednesday back to the normal sounds of an operating gas station Thursday.
Manager Akbar Jiwani smiled now that the signs covering pumps are gone.
“I took the signs off this morning and it was a good feeling to take the signs off,” said Jiwani.
The gas station received a shipment of regular gas at 6 Thursday morning, but Jiwani says the next shipment could be a few days out.
“We have enough to last until tomorrow. Planning to make another delivery order today, but it could be 3 more days before the next delivery. They’re backed up,” said Jiwani.
Colonial Pipeline cautioned Wednesday that even with the operations restored, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal and some places could experience service interruptions.
Jiwani says he expects to run out of regular gas before he gets his next shipment and he’s still waiting to hear when he will get premium gas. He believes the return to complete normal operations could be a few weeks out.
“Think before Memorial Day, things should be normal,” said Jiwani.
In the meantime, he has the same message from Wednesday and what gas experts have stressed all week - get what you need, don’t hoard until we get back to normal.
