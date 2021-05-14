Former Birmingham Police Chief AC Roper’s decorated career after retirement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Birmingham Police Chief A-C Roper announced his retirement in 2017, but one thing he made clear was that he would not be sitting down relaxing. Instead after more than 33 years in law enforcement, his military career is still going strong.
Friday, May 14th Roper made history as a Three Star General for the US Army. The Birmingham Native is now the first African American reserve soldier to serve as the deputy commander for the northern command, which is responsible for homeland security.
Roper says the contrast to his grandfather the late Corporal William Roper is stunning.
“As I think about this journey that I am on; the fact that my grandad deployed to World War One as a Buffalo Soldier, in a segregated unit and when you think about the fact we sent soldiers like him to fight in a foreign land for freedoms they didn’t have at home. When you think about it through that lens, you think wow we’ve come a mighty long way. He would be proud. He would be amazed that his grandson would be wearing 3 stars. It’s people like him who have paved the way for what is occurring here,” General Roper says.
When asked how far he plans to go, he says that will be up to his wife Edith of 26 years. He’s thankful for the support of his family that makes his success possible.
