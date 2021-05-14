Former Birmingham Police Chief AC Roper’s decorated career after retirement

“As I think about this journey that I am on; the fact that my grandad deployed to World War One as a Buffalo Soldier, in a segregated unit and when you think about the fact we sent soldiers like him to fight in a foreign land for freedoms they didn’t have at home. When you think about it through that lens, you think wow we’ve come a mighty long way. He would be proud. He would be amazed that his grandson would be wearing 3 stars. It’s people like him who have paved the way for what is occurring here,” General Roper says.