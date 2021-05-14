First Alert for Sunshine and Comfortable Temperatures Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We made it to the weekend. The weather is looking beautiful for the next several days. The big story right now is the chilly temperatures. With dry air and a clear sky in place, temperatures have dropped into the mid to upper 40s with some spots to the south in the lower 50s. Temperatures are roughly 10-15 degrees below average. Normal low for the middle of May is 61°F. You’ll likely need a jacket to stay warm if you plan on being outside for a long period of time this morning. You won’t need the jacket by this afternoon. Get ready for a mostly sunny sky today with high temperatures climbing into the mid 70s. We will continue to see northerly winds today at 5-10 mph. Humidity levels will remain low today so it should feel really comfortable outside. Great weather if you want to go for a jog or perhaps attend the Homestead Hollow Festival from 9 AM - 5 PM.
First Alert for Cool Temperatures Tonight: Soak in the cool weather if you are not a fan of warm temperatures. This morning is likely our coolest weather we will see in the next seven to ten days. Tonight will end up chilly, but most of us will be a few degrees warmer. Plan for a clear sky tonight with low temperatures dropping into the lower 50s. A few upper 40s are possible in parts of North Alabama.
Weekend Forecast: The weather is going to be wonderful if you plan on being outside Saturday and Sunday. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph tomorrow, but humidity levels should remain comfortable. Weather should be perfect if you plan to visit the Pelham Palooza in the Park or spend some time at the lake. Temperatures are expected to cool into the mid to upper 50s Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the lower 80s. A few more clouds will move in Sunday, but we will stay dry with a partly cloudy sky. Beach Forecast: If you are planning on heading down to the Gulf Coast this weekend, the weather is looking wonderful. We should see plenty of sunshine over the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It’ll be a little breezy at the beach with east-southeast winds at 10-15 mph. Rip current threat Saturday is low, but it is forecast to be a moderate rip current threat on Sunday.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of warmer temperatures and higher humidity next week. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the 80s with lows in the 60s. With southerly flow, humidity levels will likely increase. Most of the heavy rain and stormy weather will stay to our west for most of next week. We’ll introduce isolated to widely scattered storm chances Monday-Friday. The end of next week is looking more like a summertime pattern as temperatures warm into the upper 80s. Next weekend is looking very warm and models are hinting that we could be close to 90°F in some locations. Storms that form next week could be strong, but I don’t see any organized threats for severe weather. Gusty winds would be the main concern. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
