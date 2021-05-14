First Alert for Sunshine and Comfortable Temperatures Friday

Weekend Forecast: The weather is going to be wonderful if you plan on being outside Saturday and Sunday. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph tomorrow, but humidity levels should remain comfortable. Weather should be perfect if you plan to visit the Pelham Palooza in the Park or spend some time at the lake. Temperatures are expected to cool into the mid to upper 50s Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the lower 80s. A few more clouds will move in Sunday, but we will stay dry with a partly cloudy sky. Beach Forecast: If you are planning on heading down to the Gulf Coast this weekend, the weather is looking wonderful. We should see plenty of sunshine over the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It’ll be a little breezy at the beach with east-southeast winds at 10-15 mph. Rip current threat Saturday is low, but it is forecast to be a moderate rip current threat on Sunday.