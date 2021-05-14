Druid City Arts Festival happening this weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Druid City Arts Festival is the first city sponsored community event since things began reopening around Tuscaloosa.
It is also the start of the area’s summer event season, according to Michelle Smart, Special Events Manager for the City of Tuscaloosa.
Vendors started setting up early Friday morning.
More than 60 artists from around the southeast are in Tuscaloosa this weekend. They’re selling paintings, pictures, handmade arts and crafts, and many other items.
No COVID-19 restrictions are in place, but Smart explained what is in place to make people feel safe.
“Our vendors are spaced out. Our kids’ areas is more activity based than jump houses and things like that. We have hand sanitizer stations throughout. You’re not required to wear a mask out at the event, but you do what makes you feel comfortable,” Smart said.
The Druid City Arts Festival runs Friday from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.